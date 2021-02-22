Man Booked For Stripping Naked, Thrashing Three Boys Who Harassed Girls In Maharashtra

In a shocking incident, a man stripped naked three boys and thrashed them when he learnt they were allegedly harassing girls in his area. Police registered a case after a video surfaced on the internet in which the accused was beating the boys.

The incident took place in the Chinchpada area of Maharashtra.

The man, identified as Khopadi Ashappa Gunde alias Babu has been booked under relevant sections of IPC code after a video surfaced online, in which he was seen thrashing the three boys and stripping them naked. The act was filmed by his friends and later shared on social media, reports claimed.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused man, Babu told police that the three boys allegedly passed derogatory comments at some girls of his locality. The family members of the harassed girls had complained about the incident to him. Hence, he thought to teach the boys a lesson and tried to trap them

Meanwhile, police are carrying an investigation and trying to trace other persons who recorded the act.

