Don't Bring Politics Into Vaccination Drive: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Tells Mamata

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya accused Mamata Banerjee of trying to politicise the vaccination programme, ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal. Responding to Mamata Banerjee's claim of fewer vaccines being sent to the state, Vijayvargiya said, "She should stop politicising everything. None of the states has complained only she is complaining about it. She is trying to politicise the issue before the assembly polls".

Mamata Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction over "inadequate" vaccines being sent to the state of West Bengal. On being asked about the allegation, Vijayvargiya called them "baseless". "The allegations are baseless. If the number of vaccines is falling short it is because of the TMC leaders and MLAs are queueing up to have it", responded Vijayvargiya.

BJP National General Secretary further asked Banerjee to clean on whether the state is providing the COVID-19 vaccines free of cost or not. "She earlier said that she will provide vaccines free of cost. The centre has already said that it would provide the vaccines for free but the TMC government jumped into it to claim credit", he slammed.

With PTI inputs

