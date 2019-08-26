﻿
Major Blaze In Greater Noida Warehouse, 18 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Spot

The fire continues to raze for more than three hours. Fire personnel are facing difficulty to douse the flames due to the huge amount of menthol oil stored at the warehouse, a fire officer said.

26 August 2019
Representational Image
A major fire broke out at a menthol warehouse in Kasna area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Monday.

As many as 18 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, a fire officer said.

The fire continues to raze for more than three hours. Fire personnel are facing difficulty to douse the flames due to the huge amount of menthol oil stored at the warehouse, the officer said.

"There are hundreds of menthol oil drums inside the warehouse and they are exploding," Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh told ANI.

The fire was contained but will take more than three hours to fully douse it off, he said. 

