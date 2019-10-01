Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Face Trial In 2014 Poll Affidavit Case: Supreme Court

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Face Trial In 2014 Poll Affidavit Case: Supreme Court

Devendra Fadnavis will have to face trial for allegedly suppressing pendency of two criminal cases in his poll affidavit

PTI 01 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Face Trial In 2014 Poll Affidavit Case: Supreme Court
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
PTI Photo
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Face Trial In 2014 Poll Affidavit Case: Supreme Court
outlookindia.com
2019-10-01T12:03:37+0530

In a jolt to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court order and directed the BJP leader to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the orders on the plea filed by one Satish Ukey.

On July 23, the top court, while reserving the verdict, had said that the alleged "omission" by Fadnavis of not disclosing information about two criminal cases in his election affidavit in the 2014 assembly polls may be decided in the trial.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Devendra Fadnavis Ranjan Gogoi Maharashtra Supreme Court High Court National
Next Story : 'Thank You For The Cover-Up': Rahul Gandhi After MEA Defends PM Modi's 'Trump Sarkar' Remark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement