January 01, 2021
Corona
Maha Police Booked 416 Drunk Drivers, Over 200 Co-Travellers

Drink-drive cases: About 623 persons were found drunk out of which 416 were caught driving under the influence of liquor and flouting motor vehicles act

PTI 01 January 2021
Police have registered offences against 416 persons for indulging in drunk driving in Thane city of Maharashtra during the New Year celebrations and over
200 of their co-travellers for allowing them to drive under the influence of liquor, an official said on Friday.

All of them were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

"A total of 623 persons were found drunk. Of them, 416 were caught driving under the influence of liquor, while the remaining 207 persons were their co-travellers, who were booked for abetting the crime," DCP (Traffic) Balasaheb Patil said.

Over 400 of these cases involved two-wheelers, he said.

As many as 107 of the total number of cases were registered under Narpoli traffic division of Bhiwandi, he said.

