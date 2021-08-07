August 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  After 15 Months Of Fighting, Maharashtra's Bhandara District Becomes Coronavirus-Free

After 15 Months Of Fighting, Maharashtra's Bhandara District Becomes Coronavirus-Free

The lone COVID-19 patient under treatment was discharged from hospital on Friday, while 578 persons were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours and all of them returned a negative result, the official release said.

Outlook Web Desk 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:19 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
After 15 Months Of Fighting, Maharashtra's Bhandara District Becomes Coronavirus-Free
Representational Image
PTI
After 15 Months Of Fighting, Maharashtra's Bhandara District Becomes Coronavirus-Free
outlookindia.com
2021-08-07T10:19:51+05:30

After fighting for 15 long months with the surging pandemic, Bhandara, a district of Maharashtra on Friday finally achieved the status of being a coronavirus-free district following discharge of  the lone patient under treatment from hospital.

According to the local administration, no new case was reported during the day.

The district information officer mentioned in his satement that vigorous efforts including constant tracing, testing and treatment along with proper planning and collective efforts have helped make Bhandara free of coronavirus after 15 months.

The lone COVID-19 patient under treatment was discharged from hospital on Friday, while 578 persons were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours and all of them returned a negative result, the release said.

"There are no coronavirus patients in the district now," it said.

District collector Sandip Kadam said collective efforts of the administration and cooperation of people played an important role in making Bhandara, located in eastern Maharashtra, free of the disease.

"Although, the number of coronavirus patients in the district is zero today, people need to be careful in the coming days and follow COVID-19 protocols," he said.

District civil surgeon Dr RS Farooqui said coronavirus is a communicable disease and the only way to prevent its spread is to follow a set of protocols like wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and hygiene.

The health department has taken necessary steps to deal with a potential third wave of the pandemic, he added.

So far, Bhandara district has reported 59,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths, according to official figures.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Forms Panel To Plan School Reopening Post Covid Second Wave

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Bhandara, Maharashtra Coronavirus-Free District Maharashtra COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos