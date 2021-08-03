Maharashtra State Board Records Highest-Ever Class 12 Pass Percentage At 99.63

Following this year's alternative methods to evaluate the class 12 board exam results, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, recorded an unprecedented pass percentage of 99.63.

Board chairman Dinkar Patil said that all examinations of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) were called off this yearowing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the marks were calculated based on the internal assessment of students' performance.

"This year the evaluation was done on the basis of internal assessment marks which schools sent to the board....The board received internal assessment scores of 13,19,754 new students, of which 13,14,965 have passed," he said.

The passing percentage was 99.63 per cent, 8.97 percentage points higher than the last year, he added.

Also, of 66,871 students who repeated Class 12, 63,063 or 94.31 per cent cleared the evaluation, Patil said.

Of nine divisions in the state, Konkan recorded the highest 99.81 passing percentage, while Aurangabad registered the lowest 99.34.

The passing percentage of girls was 99.73, while 99.54 per cent of boys and 99.59 per cent of differently-abled students passed the evaluation.

The results will be available on the weblink mh-hsc.ac.in from 4 pm, the board said.

(With PTI Inputs)

