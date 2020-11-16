Madurai Man Hacked To Death, Video Shared On Social Media

In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a man was hacked to death in broad day light. The incident occurred in Madurai city on Sunday and the police have arrested three people in relation to the case.

According to reports, police authorities are on the lookout for more suspects in relation to the case.

On Sunday, the victim was out on a stroll with his friend, when a car borne gang attacked him. According to reports, the victim’s friend survived the attack, while the victim died on the spot.

The attackers reportedly severed the victim’s head and threw it on the road. The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

