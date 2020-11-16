November 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Madurai Man Hacked To Death, Video Shared On Social Media

Madurai Man Hacked To Death, Video Shared On Social Media

The incident occurred on Sunday and three people have been arrested for the murder so far

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Madurai Man Hacked To Death, Video Shared On Social Media
Representational Image
Madurai Man Hacked To Death, Video Shared On Social Media
outlookindia.com
2020-11-16T22:02:53+05:30

In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a man was hacked to death in broad day light. The incident occurred in Madurai city on Sunday and the police have arrested three people in relation to the case.

According to reports, police authorities are on the lookout for more suspects in relation to the case.

On Sunday, the victim was out on a stroll with his friend, when a car borne gang attacked him. According to reports, the victim’s friend survived the attack, while the victim died on the spot.

The attackers reportedly severed the victim’s head and threw it on the road. The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Congress Emerged Stronger After Every Crisis,’ Says Gehlot Slams Sibal For Criticising Party

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tamil Nadu Madurai Murder National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos