Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Falls Into River In Alirajpur District

The accident took place at around 6 am near Chandpur village, about 15 km from the district headquarters, when the bus was on its way to Alirajpur from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat.

2022-01-02T11:12:53+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 11:12 am

Three passengers were killed and 28 others injured after a bus fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased included a one-year-old child, they said.

The accident took place at around 6 am near Chandpur village, about 15 km from the district headquarters, when the bus was on its way to Alirajpur from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

It seems the bus driver dozed off following which the vehicle fell into the Melkhodra river, he said.

The child and two other persons, identified as Kailash Meda (48) and Meerabai (46), died on the spot, while 28 others were injured, the official said.

Three of the injured persons belonged to Gujarat, according to police.

District Collector Manoj Pushp, who visited the spot along with the SP, said doctors were directed to provide adequate medical support to the injured people.

