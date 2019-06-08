Madhya Pradesh: 15 Monkeys Die After Another Group Denies Them Access To Only Water Source In Area

﻿
Around 15 monkeys died possibly due to heatstroke in Joshi Baba forest range in Bagli, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. The group met the tragic fate as another group of monkeys allegedly controlled the nearby water source and didn't allow the group to access it.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 June 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-06-08T14:36:51+0530

Forest officials have even admitted burning the decomposing carcasses of some monkeys fearing that they might have died of some infection.

"The bodies were decomposing; we have to take all precautions. We have burnt few carcasses," said District Forest Official, PN Mishra.

"The nearby water source is controlled by another group of monkeys that didn't let this group of monkey's access water, which might have resulted in their death," said Mishra.

He said that adequate arrangements of water are being made for the wild animals and the viscera of the dead monkeys has been sent to the laboratory for examination

(ANI).

