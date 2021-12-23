Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

At least two killed several others were injured in a blast inside a Ludhiana District and Sessions Court complex on Thursday afternoon. The explosion reportedly took place inside the washroom on the third floor at a time when the district court was functioning.



Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the blast was carried out by some ‘anti-nationals’ ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.



Here’s what happened:



1. At least two people were killed and four have been injured after a blast that rocked the Ludhiana District and Sessions Court on Thursday at 12:22 pm.





2. Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are underway. Fire tenders are present on the spot and police said that an investigation has been launched into the matter.





3. Visuals from the blast show that the walls have tumbled with debris lying all around inside the court complex.





4. As Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi left for Ludhiana to take stock of the situation, he said, "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as the state assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared.





5. Visuals of police personnel inside the court have emerged as they try to take control of the situation. In the video, terms like 'thande ho jaao' (keep calm) and 'peeche hato' (stay back) can be heard as the court premises is left in helter-skelter after the explosion.





6. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.





7. A high alert has been issued across the state of Punjab. According to reports, the Punjab and Haryana high courts have asked police to beef up the security of courts in the state.





8. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been sent to the blast site, reports NDTV.





9. There was a lawyers’ strike on Thursday, hence not too many people were present inside the court complex, report India Today.



10. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.