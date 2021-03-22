Delhi Government Lowers Minimum Drinking Age To 21

The Delhi government on Monday lowered the minimum drinking age to 21 years. Prior to this, the age limit to consume liquor in the national capital was 25 years. The Delhi cabinet has approved a new excise policy in this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

According to the new policy, the government will not permit any new liquor shop to be set up in Delhi.

"The new excise policy was approved by the Cabinet today on basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers. It was decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital and the government will not run any liquor shops. At present, 60 per cent of liquor shops in Delhi are run by the government," Sisodia said at a press conference.

He further said that the government will make efforts to rid the city off the “liquor mafia”.

"Government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade. Revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in the excise department," he added.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine