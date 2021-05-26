May 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Landfall Of Cyclone Yaas Begins Near Dharma Port In Odisha, To Continue For 3-4 Hours

Landfall Of Cyclone Yaas Begins Near Dharma Port In Odisha, To Continue For 3-4 Hours

The landfall began at around 9 O'Clock in the morning

Outlook Web Bureau 26 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:36 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Landfall Of Cyclone Yaas Begins Near Dharma Port In Odisha, To Continue For 3-4 Hours
The IMD has issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.
(Representational image)
Landfall Of Cyclone Yaas Begins Near Dharma Port In Odisha, To Continue For 3-4 Hours
outlookindia.com
2021-05-26T10:36:01+05:30
Also read

Landfall of cyclone Yaas has began at 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha's Bhadrak district and it is likely to continue for 3-4 hours, said an official. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

(Details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Lord Buddha’s Non-Violence Mantra Has Motivated Us For Centuries’: President Kovind On Buddha Purnima

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Odisha Cyclone National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos