Kerala: Gelatin Sticks, Detonators Seized From Woman Passenger In Train

Large quantities of explosives from a woman passenger were seized by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday. The suspected woman was travelling in a train from Chennai before being taken into custody

According to a senior RPF official, explosives including 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators were found hidden beneath the seat of Ramani, a native of Tiruvannamalai, travelling from Chennai to Thalassery in Kannur district by the ChennaiMangaluru superfast train.

A special squad of the RPF seized the explosives, including gelatin sticks and detonators during a search conducted at Kozhikode. The expert team was led by Divisional Security Commissioner Jithin B Raj.

In view of the forthcoming elections to the state Assembly, the RPF has intensified searches in trains recently.

Following the seizure, the RPF has taken Ramani into custody.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed.

With PTI Inputs

