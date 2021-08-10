Kashmir Press Club Condemns J&K Police For Questioning A Journalist Over Tweet About Film Policy

The Kashmir Press Club today issued a statement condemning the harassment of journalists and their summoning to the police stations.

“In the latest incident, Journalist Irfan Amin Malik, who worked for the Rising Kashmir was summoned by police for a tweet and questioned for hours together even though he had already deleted the tweet in question,” the KPS statement said.

Irfan in a written testament to the Kashmir Press Club said that he was summoned by police Sunday morning after he tweeted about the recently launched film policy.

He said he was called by the police in south Kashmir’s Tral and was questioned for several hours.

Malik (29) before being released was questioned about his deleted tweet on the J&K film policy launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration last week.

“I had tweeted against J&K film policy on Saturday night and I had deleted the tweet within two minutes. On Sunday morning I was called by the police and asked to appear at the police station. For five hours my phone was taken, I was questioned and kept inside the police station. Later on, following the media intervention I was released,” he stated.

“My family became worried after they received information about my police summon. I wonder how a simple tweet of a journalist can land him inside the police station,” he added.

The Kashmir Press Club while taking strong note of the continued harassment and summons to the journalists by the police has urged the authorities to stop the practice of targeting the media persons for their work and opinions, adding that the freedom of media ought to be respected in a democratic setup.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine