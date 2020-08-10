August 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

B S Yediyurappa was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI 10 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
PTI Photo
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital
outlookindia.com
2020-08-10T17:56:01+05:30

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital here, the state government said.

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said.

Next Story >>

Shah Faesal Steps Down As Party President, May Join Back Govt Services

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI B.S. Yeddyurappa Karnataka Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos