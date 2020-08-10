Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital here, the state government said.
The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.
"After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Andrea Pirlo Named New Juventus Head Coach
Sanjay Dutt Admitted To Hospital, Says He Tested Negative For COVID-19
ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler Star In Thrilling Win For England