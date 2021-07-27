Karnataka: BJP To Convene Legislature Party Meet Today To Decide On Next CM

The BJP central leadership has directed its Karnataka unit to convene a meeting of its legislature party in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening to deliberate on who will replace B S Yediyurappa as the chief minister.

After days of speculation, Yediyurappa announced his decision to step down from the CM’s post on Monday.

The BJP leader said that he was resigning out of “happiness and not sorrow” adding that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for entrusting him with the affairs of Karnataka for the past two years.

There is an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices. Yediyurappa is 78.

"There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 pm at a private hotel," Basavaraj S Bommai, who served as Home Minister in the dissolved B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, told reporters in Bengaluru. After this, a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board will be held where a final decision (on the new Chief Minister) will be taken, he said.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh -- the observers from the BJP central leadership – are expected to attend the legislature party meeting, a top party functionary told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine