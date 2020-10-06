October 06, 2020
Corona
Bihar Polls: Nitish Kumar Announces NDA Seat Sharing Deal, JD(U) Gets 122, BJP 121

Bihar Assembly Election: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) which has been allotted 122 seats will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha from its quota.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2020
While addressing a joint press conference in Bihar, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar announced that it will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhis Hindustani Awam Morcha from its quota.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said, "there is no doubt that Nitish Kumar is our leader in Bihar; LJP is our ally at Centre."

“JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving 7 seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway, BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota,” Kumar said at a press conference.

 

(More details awaited.)

