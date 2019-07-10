JD(S) Leaders, Lodged At Prestige Golfshire Club In Bengaluru, Perform Yoga

﻿
On Tuesday, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy suggested JD(S) MLAs stay at the Prestige Golfshire Club for at least four more days, according to sources.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
JD(S) leaders perform yoga at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, currently lodged at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru, were on Wednesday photographed performing yoga. News agency ANI shared pictures featuring at least 5 MLAs performing yoga under the supervision of an instructor.

On Tuesday, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy suggested JD(S) MLAs stay at the club for at least four more days, according to sources.

The Congress-JD(S) ruling coalition in the state plunged into a crisis after at least 13 legislators submitted their resignation letters to the Speaker's office on Saturday. Ministers from the ruling coalition had also resigned to make way for disgruntled legislators.

Two independent MLAs have also resigned from the Council of Ministers.

Seniors from both Congress and JD(S) have continued giving assurances that the government would survive the crisis it faces currently and will last its entire 5-year tenure.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said, "On July 12, Assembly session will begin, but they don't have the numbersl; it will be an illegal session. It is not too late. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy should resign and make way for a BJP government."

(With inputs from ANI)

