J&K Police To Carry Out IDPR Analysis Of Arrested PDP Leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will perform an Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) analysis of arrested PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, officials said. The development comes amid certain accusations that Parra was in touch with secessionist elements and terrorists from across the border.

An IDPR analysis facilitates monitoring of calls and messages on phones. It can further be used to track other details such as the number from which a particular call was made, its destination port, start and end date and time.

Senior police officials said IPDR data and call records of Parra are being scrutinised by J&K Police’s criminal investigation wing.

During the hearing of Parra's bail plea on Monday, the police had informed the special NIA court in Srinagar that cell phones and other gadgets seized from his residence had been sent to forensic experts.

"CDR/IPDR in respect of some phones of the accused has been obtained and are being analysed. During a preliminary analysis, it has emerged that (Parra) had contacts across the border suspected to be his associates and handlers in Pakistan...

"During the course of investigation undertaken so far, it has surfaced that the accused (Parra) has been in constant touch with a number of militants," police informed the court.

IPDR data extracted from Parra’s devices would be used as corroborative evidence in the case, officials said.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, Parra's counsel had denied the Police’s accusations and claimed that his client, who won the District Development Council elections last year, was being made a political scapegoat.

With PTI Inputs

