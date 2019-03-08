It's A Serious Responsibility, Will Do My Best: Ayodhya Mediator Sriram Panchu

﻿
Panchu has mediated a number of cases, including the one involving the boundary dispute between Assam and Nagaland and was appointed by the Supreme Court as one of the three mediators in the Ayodhya case.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2019
Senior Advocate Sriram Panchu was appointed as one of the three mediators by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya case.
Named by the Supreme Court as a member of the panel to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Senior advocate Sriram Panchu on Friday said the court had given him "a serious" responsibility and he would do his best.

"It is a very serious responsibility given to me by the Honourable Supreme Court. I will do my best," he said in a brief statement in Chennai.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, referred the politically sensitive case for mediation on Friday and appointed a three-member panel for the purpose, asking it to complete the process within eight weeks.

Panchu, a senior advocate of the Madras High Court, is a pioneer in the mediation movement.

Founder of the country's first court-annexed mediation centre -- The Mediation Chambers -- in the Madras High Court in 2005, he has authored books on mediation, including a comprehensive manual -- Mediation: Practice and Law.

Panchu has mediated a number of cases, including the one involving the boundary dispute between Assam and Nagaland.

PTI 

