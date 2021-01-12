India's Daily Covid-19 Tally Lowest In 7 Months

India on Tuesday recorded 12,584 new coronavirus cases, marking its lowest caseload tally in almost seven months, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The new infections take the total cases to 1,04,79,179.

The active Covid-19 caseload remained below 3 lakhs for more than three weeks. There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country that constitute 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, as the death toll increased to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.49 per cent,

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested up to January 11 with 8,97,056 samples being tested on Monday.

