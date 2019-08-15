Indians Across The Globe Celebrate 73rd Independence Day With Zeal And Enthusiasm

Thousands of Indians across the world on Thursday proudly celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day, with the tricolour fluttering high, and the national anthem reverberating at Indian missions abroad.

Indians in Australia, China, Pakistan, the UAE, Nepal, Singapore, Israel, Indonesia and several other countries marked the day with hoisting of the national flag and singing of patriotic songs.

In Beijing, a large number of the Indian diaspora took part in the Independence Day celebrations held at the Indian Embassy.

India's Ambassador to China Vikram Misri hoisted the tricolour, and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation.

Addressing the members of the Indian diaspora, Misri said this year India and China are embarking on an important phase of their bilateral relations, as in 2020 both the countries are all set to celebrate the 70th year of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

In Australia, a large number of Indians attended the flag hoisting ceremonies held at the Indian High Commission in Canberra and consulate buildings in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Extending his best wishes to the Indian diaspora on the occasion, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the community was "a rich and vibrant part of modern, multi-cultural Australia".

Terming Australia and India as "firm friends and partners", Morrison said the people of both the nations share the optimism and confidence that comes from freedom's call.

In Canberra, High Commissioner A M Gondane unfurled the tricolour in presence of a large crowd in a chilly morning, while in Perth, a cultural programme was organised by the 'Sanskriti Seniors Group' where the diaspora sang patriotic songs.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan celebrated the day with "great enthusiasm."

Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia unfurled the National Flag and read out the president's message on the occasion.

"The 73rd #IndependanceDay of India was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the High Commission of India in Pakistan," the Indian Mission in Pakistan tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal donated 30 ambulances and six buses to local hospitals and various charitable organisations to mark the day.

Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri also gifted books to 40 libraries and educational institutions across Nepal. He also felicitated 3 veer naris (brave women), 5 widows, and 6 next of kins of deceased soldiers at an event which was attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal.

In Israel, around 300 people of Indian origin from all over the country gathered in the northern coastal town of Herzliya to celebrate India's Independence Day.

India's Ambassador to Israel Pavan Kapoor hoisted the tricolour, which was followed by a cultural programme with the participation of the Indian Jewish community.

Kapoor read out the president's address on the occasion, and also announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be visiting India early next month.

Emphasizing on the strengthening of Indo-Israel ties, he said that Netanyau’s visit will take this relationship “even further”.

In Indonesia, over 300 Indians attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

Charge d’ Affaires Prakash Gupta unfurled the Indian national flag. A cultural programme was organised that included rendition of patriotic songs and a dance performance by school students.

In Singapore, INS Sagardhwani and its 100 officers joined the Indian High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf in observing the day. Some 1,000 Indians in Singapore attended the event.

INS Sagardhwani and its officer are on a goodwill visit to South East Asia, and will be conducting a joint seminar with Singapore institutions in the maritime and ecology spheres.

India's Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri unfurled the tricolor and unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to mark the occasion. The event was attended by more than 800 people, including members of the Indian community.

“The celebration of Gandhian values also highlights India's strong commitment to peace, tolerance and non-violence,” the embassy said.

Suri thanked the UAE government for their continued support and good wishes on India's Independence Day.

He stressed upon the Mission's unwavering efforts in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in the UAE.

Greeting Indians on the eve of India's 73rd Independence Day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the shared democratic values of the two nations, strong people-to-people ties and

commitment to economic growth has further cemented their relationship.

"Over the past two decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership and we now cooperate on a range of important issues, from defence and counter-terrorism, to freedom

of navigation and cutting-edge science, including in space," Pompeo said.

In Sri Lanka, Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the National flag at India House in Colombo, in presence of hundreds of resident Indians with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

In Bangladesh, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, where Indian envoy Riva Ganguly Das read out the president's message.

The Independence Day celebrations also took place in Thailand's capital Bangkok, at the Indian missions in Pretoria, South Africa, Russia, Oman, The Hague (The Netherlands) and several other countries.

