India, US More Than Just Bilateral Partners, We Are Committed To Our Common Vision: US' Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that India and United States can now see each other as not just bilateral partners but something bigger so that the two countries help each other across the world.

Pompeo, who is on a three-day visit to India, said the US-India partnership was already beginning to touch new heights with "our defence corporation and our common vision for free and open Indo-Pacific."

He said the US government was keen on building stronger relations with India and working towards the realisation of shared vision and goals.

At the press conference in the national capital, Pompeo was accompanied by India's Foreign Affairs Minister s Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said that India had made it a point that Indo-Pacific was for peace, security, stability, and prosperity and not against anyone.

"We are looking at a landscape where a number of independent players work together for what they believe to be global good," he said.

Speaking of the ongoing US-Iran tensions, Jaishankar said the two countries discussed the situation in the Gulf, "I shared our interests and concerns with Secretary Pompeo, energy security is part of it but there are other concerns as well about diaspora, regional security, and trade."

(With inputs from agencies)