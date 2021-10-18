Advertisement
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Strengthens Day And Night Surveillance Over LAC In Arunachal Sector

India has strengthened overall military preparedness at LAC using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft and other assets to deal with any Chinese misadventure in the sector.

India Strengthens Day And Night Surveillance Over LAC In Arunachal Sector
Since tensions boiled over between the two countries following the Galwan Valley clashes last year, India has ramped up its overall deployment along the nearly 3,400-km-long LAC besides speeding up infrastructure development to gain a tactical advantage. | Representational Image

Trending

India Strengthens Day And Night Surveillance Over LAC In Arunachal Sector
outlookindia.com
2021-10-18T07:57:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 7:57 am

India has enhanced day and night surveillance over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

India has strengthened overall military preparedness at LAC using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft and other assets to deal with any Chinese misadventure in the sector, people familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

Since tensions boiled over between the two countries following the Galwan Valley clashes last year, India has ramped up its overall deployment along the nearly 3,400-km-long LAC besides speeding up infrastructure development to gain a tactical advantage.

 The people cited above said a sizeable fleet of Israeli-made Heron medium-altitude long-endurance drones is carrying out round-the-clock surveillance over the LAC in the mountainous terrain and sending crucial data and images to command and control centres.

 Along with the drones, the Indian Army's aviation wing has also been deploying the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra in the region, adding more teeth to its tactical missions in the region, they said.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

 In an expansion of its aviation wing in the region, the Army has come out with an independent aviation brigade in the region this year to bolster its overall operational preparedness in the sensitive region, they said.

They said though the Heron drones were first deployed in the region around four-five years back, now the integration of surveillance has been significantly enhanced under the 'sensor to shooter' concept to employ military forces at short notice for any possible operational objectives.

 The deployment of the WSI version of the ALH helicopters has also provided the Army an added advantage to carry out various missions in the high-altitude areas.

Asked about the weapons package of the ALH helicopters, they refused to divulge the details but said it is one of the best and would be very effective against the adversary.

 "Overall, our day and night surveillance capability has seen massive upgrades since last year and we are in a much better position to deal with any eventualities in the region," said one of the people cited above.

The Indian Army is also procuring a fleet of Heron TP drones on lease from Israel that are capable of operating for nearly 45 hours at an altitude of up to 35,000 feet. 

 The Heron TP drones are equipped with automatic taxi-takeoff and landing (ATOL) and satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for an extended range. 

 They said additional roads, bridges and railway infrastructure are being built in the Arunachal sector considering their strategic requirement in the wake of evolving security dynamics in the region. 

 The government is also working on connecting Tawang with a railway network as part of the decision to enhance infrastructure in the region. 

 The people cited above also said that infrastructure at almost all airfields along the LAC including the Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) was enhanced as per operational requirements. 

 The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry. 

 The tension escalated following the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year. 

 As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February. 

 However, the last round of military talks on October 10 ended in a stalemate. 

 Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India China Indo-China Indo-China Border Tensions Defence National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Won't Accept Centre's Decision To Extend BSF Jurisdiction In Border Areas’: Punjab CM

‘Won't Accept Centre's Decision To Extend BSF Jurisdiction In Border Areas’: Punjab CM

India, Israel To Resume Negotiations On Free Trade Agreement

Punjab Pre-Poll Bonanza: Water Charges Slashed For Rural And Urban Residents

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Panicky Migrant Workers Start Leaving Valley

WATCH: House In Kerala Collapses As Flash Floods Wreak Havoc

Gujarat Govt Allows Eid-E-Milad Celebrations; Restricts Processions To 400

Kerala Floods: Water Level On Rise, Govt Issues Alerts

Delhi Police Fined For 'Undue Harassment' Of Accused In Delhi Riots 2020

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from India

MP Govt To Conduct Ramayana Quiz, Winners Get Free Air Tickets To Ayodhya

MP Govt To Conduct Ramayana Quiz, Winners Get Free Air Tickets To Ayodhya

China Records Economic Slowdown Amid Covid-19 Crisis, Housing Slump

China Records Economic Slowdown Amid Covid-19 Crisis, Housing Slump

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

India Records 13,596 Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 221 Days

India Records 13,596 Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 221 Days

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Panicky Migrant Workers Start Leaving Valley

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Panicky Migrant Workers Start Leaving Valley

Naseer A Ganai / Some workers shifted to safer localities after militants kill two more labourers from Bihar.

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

Harish Manav / Protest called by SKM demanding removal of Union MoS (home) Ajay Mishra goes on peacefully, commuters affected.

Hardik Pandya Wants To Fill MS Dhoni's Void At T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya Wants To Fill MS Dhoni's Void At T20 World Cup

PTI / Hardik Pandya wants to play the role of a finisher for India at the T20 World Cup as MS Dhoni did so often for India in limited-overs matches.

Punjab Pre-Poll Bonanza: Water Charges Slashed For Rural And Urban Residents

Punjab Pre-Poll Bonanza: Water Charges Slashed For Rural And Urban Residents

Harish Manav / According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office, this would entail an annual expenditure of Rs 440 crore.

Advertisement