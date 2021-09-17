Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National India Should Focus On Both Physical And Cyber Security: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

India Should Focus On Both Physical And Cyber Security: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Addressing the Annual Commanders' Conference of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also stressed the need of innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation.

India Should Focus On Both Physical And Cyber Security: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria sitting with other senior officials of the Air Force. | Twitter - Indian Air Force

Trending

India Should Focus On Both Physical And Cyber Security: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T13:12:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 1:12 pm

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has said there is a need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness and the focus (of India) should be on maintenance practices, robust at both physical levels and at cyber security. 

He was addressing the annual commanders' conference of the Indian Air Force's Central Air Command in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The Chief of the Air Staff also directed that readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets to be kept at the highest level, according to an IAF statement.

Urging the commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, he reiterated on the need of augmenting the combat capability of the IAF through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation, the statement issued on Friday read.

Related Stories

36 Rafale Jets To Be Inducted Into Indian Air Force By 2022: IAF Chief

Bhadauria emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security, it said.

He also lauded the role of the Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Last month, Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region of was hit by floods after heavy rainfall, and the IAF had assisted the civil administration in rescuing people and providing relief material to the affected. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk RKS Bhadauria Allahabad Indian Air Force Cyber Security-Hacking etc National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Highway Blockade: Protesting Farmers To Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Route

Highway Blockade: Protesting Farmers To Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Route

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

Two Metro Stations On Delhi-Haryana Border Closed Owing To Security Issues

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara

Home Minister Amit Shah Remembers Martyrs On Hyderabad Liberation Day

Accused In NC Leader Wazir's Murder Case Was Inspired By Bollywood Film 'Drishyam'

J&K Governor Launches Silver 'Vaishno Devi' Coins As Souvenirs Ahead Of Navratri

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Indian National Extorted Money Using Indian Call Centres, Pleads Guilty In USA

Indian National Extorted Money Using Indian Call Centres, Pleads Guilty In USA

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Amit Shah Scheduled To Visit Maharashtra, Telangana & MP To Take Part In A Number Of Programmes

Amit Shah Scheduled To Visit Maharashtra, Telangana & MP To Take Part In A Number Of Programmes

Read More from Outlook

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

Focusing on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, PM Modi said the crisis in the war-ravaged country in wake of the recent developments reflected the challenges posed by extremism.

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

S Jaishankar met Russia's Sergey Lavrov with whom he held talks on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan. The EAM also shared his perspectives on global affairs with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement