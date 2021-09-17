India Should Focus On Both Physical And Cyber Security: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has said there is a need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness and the focus (of India) should be on maintenance practices, robust at both physical levels and at cyber security.

He was addressing the annual commanders' conference of the Indian Air Force's Central Air Command in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The Chief of the Air Staff also directed that readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets to be kept at the highest level, according to an IAF statement.

Urging the commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, he reiterated on the need of augmenting the combat capability of the IAF through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation, the statement issued on Friday read.

Related Stories 36 Rafale Jets To Be Inducted Into Indian Air Force By 2022: IAF Chief

Bhadauria emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security, it said.

He also lauded the role of the Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region of was hit by floods after heavy rainfall, and the IAF had assisted the civil administration in rescuing people and providing relief material to the affected.

(With PTI Inputs)