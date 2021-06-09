June 09, 2021
India Reports 92,596 New Covid Cases, Higher Than The Previous Day

The country has also reported 2219 new deaths due to Covid 19.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:09 am
Tamil Nadu reported 18,023 new daily cases, followed by Kerala with 15,567
India has reported over 92,596  new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a number that is slightly higher than the previous day. The country has also reported 2219 new deaths due to Covid 19.

According to the latest data from the union health ministry, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,90,89,069 and death toll to 3,53,528.

Tamil Nadu reported 18,023 new daily cases, followed by Kerala with 15,567. Maharashtra reported 10,891 cases and Karnataka had 9,808 cases.

Delhi reported 316 new cases and 41 deaths.

(More details awaited)

 

