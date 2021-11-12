Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline

The Union Health Ministry data showed 501 fresh fatalities have been registered in the country, with 419 fatalities reported from Kerala alone.

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline
India continues to witnesses dip in active Covid-19 cases.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T10:35:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 10:35 am

India on Friday registered 12,516 new Covid-19 cases, even as the active cases declined to 1,37,416—the lowest in 267 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the fresh cases have taken country’s Covid-19 toll to 3,44,14,186 cases.

It said the death toll in the country has climbed to 4,62,690 with 501 fresh fatalities, including 419 from Kerala.

Of the 419 deaths in Kerala, 47 were reported in the last few days and 372 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a Kerala government release said on Thursday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 138 consecutive days now.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The active cases comprise 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 39 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.10 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 49 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,14,080 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 110.79 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 4,62,690 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,475 from Maharashtra, 38,138 from Karnataka, 36,251 from Tamil Nadu, 35,040 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,904 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,280 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 India Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities Kerala National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Suicide Bomber Among Three Militants Killed In J&K: Police

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Delay In Publishing Of P Varavara Rao Poems Attributed To ‘Unfavourable Legal Opinion’

Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from India

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

Read More from Outlook

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

Ashwani Sharma / The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said he has no plans to return to Tibet, since there was complete freedom for him in India.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement