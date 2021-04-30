India Marks A Grim Milestone: 3.86 Lakh New Covid Cases, 3,498 Deaths In 24 Hours

April 30, 2021
India reports 3,86,452 new Covid-19 cases, 3498 deaths and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union health ministry

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2021
Single day rise of 3,86,452 COVID-19 infections, 3,498 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,87,62,976, death toll to 2,08,330
India saw 3,86,693 new infections and 3,498 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498  daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.   

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested up to April 29 with 19,20,107 samples being tested on  Thursday.

This was the ninth consecutive day of 3 lakh plus cases and the third day in a row when deaths crossed the 3,000 mark. Since April 21, cases have crossed the 3-lakh level while over 3,000 deaths are being reported since April 27.

With PTI inputs

