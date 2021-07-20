July 20, 2021
Identification Of Lakshadweep Problems A Continuous Process: MHA Tells Lok Sabha

Lakshadweep has recently seen protests by the locals after the UT administration mooted a number of proposals

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2021
People also protested over the removal of non-vegetarian items from the menu of midday meals for schoolchildren and closure of dairy farms.
Representational image
The Centre said that the identification of the problems faced by the people of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep is a continuous process and it takes appropriate action to resolve them from time to time.

"The government keeps the welfare of the people at the centre of all its activities. The identification of problems faced by the people is a continuous process and the government takes appropriate action to resolve them from time to time," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said replying a written question.

Rai said this in the Lok Sabha in response to a question on whether the central government has any plan to send a delegation to identify the difficulties being faced by the people of Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep has recently seen protests by the locals after the UT administration mooted a number of proposals that include plans to develop the island as a major tourist destination, enactment of the Goonda Act and the plan to restrict the slaughtering of cattle.

People also protested over the removal of non-vegetarian items from the menu of midday meals for schoolchildren and closure of dairy farms. However, operation of these two orders were stayed by the Kerala High Court, which has jurisdiction over the archipelago.

With PTI inputs

