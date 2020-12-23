December 23, 2020
Corona
Human Rights Body Calls BMC Chief Next Month Over Kangana's Home Demolition Case

A petition before the body claims the act of razing portions of Ranaut's bungalow in suburban Bandra was a violation of her human rights.

PTI 23 December 2020
BMC demolished a part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Pali Hill on September 9.
File photos
The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Wednesday asked the municipal commissioner of Mumbai to appear before it on January 20 during a hearing of a petition filed against the demolition of parts of actor Kangana Ranaut' bungalow here by the BMC.

The petition was moved before the commission two days ago claiming that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s act of razing portions of Ranaut's bungalow in suburban Bandra was a violation of her human rights.

The BMC had claimed the actor had carried out illegal work at the bungalow and its officials, therefore, acted in accordance with the law.

The petitioner, Aditya Mishra, has relied on an order of the Bombay High Court which has termed the BMC's drive a "malice in law".

He also cited a Supreme Court ruling that declared the right to private property to be a human right.

If any act by the state or its agencies pertaining to someone's private property is found to be illegal, then it is a violation of human rights, said the petitioner, citing the apex court order.

"When the act of BMC is found to be illegal by the Bombay High Court, then it's a crystal clear case of violation of human rights, which warrants the intervention of the commission," he said.

The rights panel on Wednesday accepted the petition and summoned the municipal commissioner to remain present before it during the hearing on January 20.

Last month, the High Court, in its order on Ranaut's petition challenging the BMC's action, had said it was a "malafide act" done to cause substantial loss to the actress.

The HC had also said it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen.

"The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen," the HC had said.

The demolition was carried out by the BMC at her bungalow in Pali Hill, an upscale area, on September 9. 

