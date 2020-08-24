August 25, 2020
Corona
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Manohar Lal Khattar urged all those people who had come in his contact to get tested for Coronavirus and isolate themselves.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2020
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus.

"I was tested for novel coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive," Khattar tweeted.

He appealed to his colleagues and associates "who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately".

Khattar's earlier test report came negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, two days after he had attended the meeting with Shekhawat over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue in New Delhi.

Khattar had on Thursday decided to go into home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, two days before the monsoon session is set to begin.

