Covid-19: PM Modi Congratulates India As Half Of Adult Population Gets Fully Vaccinated

As 50 per cent of the country's eligible adult population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the vaccination drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep the current momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country has now exceeded 127.61 crore.

"India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against Covid-19," Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the milestone.

"And yes, keep following all other Covid-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," the prime minister said.

(With PTI Inputs)