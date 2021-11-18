Gurudwaras in Gurugram have been earning love and brickbats alike on social media after they opened up their doors to offer space for offer Namaz inside their premises to Muslim devotees. The act of kindness came amid protests and outrage over the decision to not permit Muslims to offer namaz at eight locations in Gurugram. The incident has led to a row on social media.

It all started when the district administration of Gurugram forbade the offering of namaz at certain locations due to objections from the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) and several right-wing organisations.

Amid outrage and protests regarding the incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij earlier in November said that religious ceremonies should be carried out inside the respective places of worship.

This week, however, several gurudwaras in Gurugram have opened their doors to. Muslim devotees, allowing them space to come inside and offer namaz.

#Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara is now open for our Muslim brothers to offer their daily namaz keeping in mind the recent events that took place in the city. — Harteerath Singh (@HarteerathSingh) November 17, 2021

Gurugram's Sadar Bazar Gurudwara, as well as Sona Chowk gurudwaras, were among the few providing room for Namaz to Muslims.

The President of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha which administers five gurudwaras said that the gurudwaras were open to people from all communities with no discrimination. He also urged people to not do politics over the issue.

Trolls and right-wing groups on Twitter have since been targeting Sikhs on social media with many making communal remarks against both Sikh and Muslim communities.

Since October 29, several attempts have been made to disrupt Friday prayers or 'Jumma Namaz' in designated namaz plots in Gurugram.

Last week, a businessman in Gurugram had earned praise for offering his private property to Muslim brethren after alleged attacks from right-wing organisations during last week's 'Jumma Namaz', Scroll reported.

Namaz inside gurudwaras is not unheard of. Several gurudwaras open up their doors for Muslim brethren to offer namaz inside their premises during Eid. In September 2017, for instance, a gurdwara in Joshimath, Uttarkhand, had offered its prayer rooms during Eid in a show of communal harmony.