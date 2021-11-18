Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gurudwaras Open Doors For Namaz After Restrictions On Prayer Sites In Gurugram

Gurugram district administration has recently banned the offering of namaz at eight locations due to objections from right-wing organisations and local RWA.

Gurudwaras Open Doors For Namaz After Restrictions On Prayer Sites In Gurugram
The district administration in Gurugram recently banned the offering of prayers at eight namaz sites, causing a row | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Gurudwaras Open Doors For Namaz After Restrictions On Prayer Sites In Gurugram
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T14:20:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 2:20 pm

Gurudwaras in Gurugram have been earning love and brickbats alike on social media after they opened up their doors to offer space for offer Namaz inside their premises to Muslim devotees. The act of kindness came amid protests and outrage over the decision to not permit Muslims to offer namaz at eight locations in Gurugram. The incident has led to a row on social media.

It all started when the district administration of Gurugram forbade the offering of namaz at certain locations due to objections from the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) and several right-wing organisations.

Amid outrage and protests regarding the incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij earlier in November said that religious ceremonies should be carried out inside the respective places of worship. 

Related Stories

‘Namaz’ Room Row: BJP Continues To Protest In Jharkhand Assembly

This week, however, several gurudwaras in Gurugram have opened their doors to. Muslim devotees, allowing them space to come inside and offer namaz. 

Gurugram's Sadar Bazar Gurudwara, as well as Sona Chowk gurudwaras, were among the few providing room for Namaz to Muslims.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The President of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha which administers five gurudwaras said that the gurudwaras were open to people from all communities with no discrimination. He also urged people to not do politics over the issue.  

Trolls and right-wing groups on Twitter have since been targeting Sikhs on social media with many making communal remarks against both Sikh and Muslim communities.

Since October 29, several attempts have been made to disrupt Friday prayers or 'Jumma Namaz' in designated namaz plots in Gurugram.

Last week, a businessman in Gurugram had earned praise for offering his private property to Muslim brethren after alleged attacks from right-wing organisations during last week's 'Jumma Namaz', Scroll reported.

Namaz inside gurudwaras is not unheard of. Several gurudwaras open up their doors for Muslim brethren to offer namaz inside their premises during Eid. In September 2017, for instance,  a gurdwara in Joshimath, Uttarkhand, had offered its prayer rooms during Eid in a show of communal harmony.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Rape Complaint Against BJP MLA Pratap Bheel In Rajasthan; Second Instance In 10 Months

Rape Complaint Against BJP MLA Pratap Bheel In Rajasthan; Second Instance In 10 Months

UP Polls: Mass Rallies Again As Parties Throw Covid-19 Caution To The Wind

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Delhi Govt's Six-Point Action Plan To Clean Frothy Yamuna

J&K: TRF, Hizbul Mujaheedin Commanders Among Five Terrorists Killed In Twin Encounter At Kulgam

Vir Das Joins Array Of Artists Censored In Madhya Pradesh By Narottam Mishra

Most Important Element Of Sexual Assault Is Intent, Not Skin To Skin Contact: Supreme Court

J&K: Administration Orders Magisterial Probe Into Hyderpora Encounter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Singapore For Three Day Visit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from India

UP Man Killed In Celebratory Firing At 'Tilkak' Ceremony In Etawah

UP Man Killed In Celebratory Firing At 'Tilkak' Ceremony In Etawah

Only 7.15% Online RTI Applications Filed By Women In 8 Years: Right To Information Request Reveals

Only 7.15% Online RTI Applications Filed By Women In 8 Years: Right To Information Request Reveals

Covid-19: India Logs 11,919 Fresh Cases, 470 More Fatalities

Covid-19: India Logs 11,919 Fresh Cases, 470 More Fatalities

Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Skin To Skin Contact Judgement

Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Skin To Skin Contact Judgement

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle.

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / CarTrade Tech, Easy Trip Planners and nine more IPOs of new age companies in 2021 had 100 percent Offer for Sale (OFS) translating to transfer of risk from rich individuals to retail public.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included two players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in his Dream 11 T20 World Cup 2021 shortlist.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement