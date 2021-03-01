March 01, 2021
Gujarat: Woman Commits Suicide, Records Message On Phone Blaming Husband For Mental Torture

In the video, which went viral on social media, Ayesha can be heard saying she is not taking the step under any pressure.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 March 2021
A woman in Ahmedabad, Gujarat allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river after recording a video message on her mobile phone blaming her husband for her decision. Her husband has been booked for abetment to suicide, police said on Monday.

The victim identified as Ayesha Khan allegedly also spoke to her husband before committing suicide. The incident took place on February 25. 

According to the FIR lodged by her father Liyakatali Makrani at Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station a day later, Ayesha's husband Arif Babukhan inflicted mental torture on her and told her "die if you want to, and send me a video".

In the video, which went viral on social media, Ayesha can be heard saying she is not taking the step under any pressure.

As per the police, she told her parents she did not want her husband in her life anymore and that she was tired of life.

A Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station official said Arif Babukhan is yet to be arrested and the probe into the incident continued.

(With inputs from PTI)

