Gujarat Will Never Be Able To Rule Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By calling it "a cruel government", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government for the “inadequate” support it provided to West Bengal in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

During the concluding session of the 16th West Bengal Assembly, the West Bengal CM also hit out at the opposition for criticising her vote-on-account.

The feisty Trinamool Congress supremo, while speaking during the debate on the Rs 2.99 lakh crore vote-on-account presented by her, said it was done for the welfare of the people and claimed that her party would return to power in the state after the coming Assembly polls.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of her government during his visit to the state on Monday, Banerjee lashed out saying she had never seen such a "cruel" government as the one headed by him at the Centre.

"Now that polls are round the corner in West Bengal, it seems that there is nothing else for BJP but Bengal. In this election, all its leaders and ministers are coming to places in the state of which they do not even know.

"Gujarat will never be able to rule Bengal," she said in an apparent reference to the visit of Modi and those by Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the state later this week.

Criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre, she said the prime minister during his visit to the state after the devastating cyclone Amphan had announced a mere Rs 1,000 crore as relief.

"That money too was given as advance. I have never seen such a cruel government. We had to spend more than Rs 2542 crore over and above the last budget to meet the situation due to Cylone Amphan and COVID-19," she said a presented a supplementary budget on it.

On opposition's allegations of mass corruption in the distribution of relief post-Amphan, she conceded that there may have been some errors but added that they were corrected.

Banerjee said she will inaugurate a total 19 projects in the state on Monday and Tuesday at an investment of Rs 72,200 crore and create employment opportunity for 3.2 lakh people.

The session concluded after passing the clearing the vote-on-account, which was presented on February 5, and the supplementary budget.

Banerjee took part in the photo session of the House, which was boycotted by the opposition BJP, Left and Congress members. Assembly employees took part in it.

With PTI Inputs

