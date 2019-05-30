Gujarat BJP Chief Meets Amit Shah, Congratulates Him On 'Joining Modi Cabinet'

BJP president Amit Shah is all set to join the Narendra Modi cabinet, according to a congratulatory message by Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani Thursday on his inclusion.

Vaghani's tweet ended speculation over Shah joining the government. Modi and his new team of ministers will be sworn in at 7 p.m.

"Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor Amit Shah and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers," he tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.

Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.

Shah, the architect of BJP's victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, is believed to be among those who will join the Modi cabinet and is tipped to get either Home or Finance, sources said.

PTI