﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Gujarat BJP Chief Meets Amit Shah, Congratulates Him On 'Joining Modi Cabinet'

Gujarat BJP Chief Meets Amit Shah, Congratulates Him On 'Joining Modi Cabinet'

Amit Shah, the architect of BJP's victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, is believed to be among those who will join the Modi cabinet and is tipped to get either Home or Finance, sources said.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 May 2019
Gujarat BJP Chief Meets Amit Shah, Congratulates Him On 'Joining Modi Cabinet'
Amit Shah Shah, the architect of BJP's victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, is believed to be among those who will join the Modi cabinet and is tipped to get either Home or Finance
Twitter/jitu_vaghani
Gujarat BJP Chief Meets Amit Shah, Congratulates Him On 'Joining Modi Cabinet'
outlookindia.com
2019-05-30T17:15:55+0530

BJP president Amit Shah is all set to join the Narendra Modi cabinet, according to a congratulatory message by Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani Thursday on his inclusion.

Vaghani's tweet ended speculation over Shah joining the government. Modi and his new team of ministers will be sworn in at 7 p.m.

"Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor Amit Shah and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers," he tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.

Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.

Shah, the architect of BJP's victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, is believed to be among those who will join the Modi cabinet and is tipped to get either Home or Finance, sources said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Delhi BJP swearing-in Cabinet & Council of Ministers National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Julian Assange Misses Brief Court Hearing, WikiLeaks Says He Is Ill
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters