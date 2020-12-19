December 19, 2020
Corona
Greater Noida: Fourteen Injured In Truck-Bus Collision On Yamuna Expressway

The dumper truck was on its way from Noida to Jewar when it got out of control, and collided with an incoming UP Roadways bus

PTI 19 December 2020
Representational Image of the road mishap in Greater Noida
PTI photo
Fourteen people were hospitalised with injuries after a dumper truck collided head-on with a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday.

Five of the hospitalised people are in critical condition after the accident that took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the Dankaur police station area, they said.

"The dumper truck, which is registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, was on its way from Noida to Jewar. Apparently, the truck was nearly 13 km away from the Zero Point when it got out of control, crossed over to the other side of the divider and collided with an incoming UP Roadways bus," a police spokesperson said.

"Fourteen people got injured in the collision and have been hospitalised at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Five of them are in critical condition," the official said.

Further proceedings were being carried out, the police said.

