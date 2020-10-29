October 29, 2020
Govt Makes Packaging Of Food Grains In Jute Bags Mandatory

Decision to benefit 4 lakh workers in jute sector along with thousands of farmers, says Prakash Javadekar

PTI 29 October 2020
A decision to extend the norms for mandatory packaging in jute materials was taken by the Union Cabinet today
2020-10-29T16:46:51+05:30

In order to help the jute industry, the government on Thursday decided that 100 per cent foodgrain and 20 per cent sugar will be mandatorily packaged in jute bags.

A decision to extend the norms for mandatory packaging in jute materials was taken by the Union cabinet, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters about the meeting.

The decision, he said, will benefit about 4 lakh workers engaged in the jute sector along with thousands of farmers.

Jute is primarily grown in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.



