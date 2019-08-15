Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said that while Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave 'swaraj' (independence) to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave 'purna swaraj' (complete independence) to India.

He was referring to the Modi government's move of abrogating Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and dividing the state into two Union Territories.

"This year's Independence Day celebrations are historic because it came immediately after the Article 370 and 35-A were scrapped. This special status had fuelled separatism in that state. For seven decades, separatists supported and encouraged terrorism," Rupani said.

"As a result, over 41,000 innocent lives were lost and Kashmir was deprived of development all these years," he said.

He was speaking at the state's Independence Day function in Chhota Udepur town of central Gujarat.

"Two sons of Gujarat- Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel- realised our dream of 'swaraj' on August 15, 1947. Similarly, two sons of this soil, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, realised every Indian's dream of having 'purna swaraj', by scrapping Articles 370 and 35-A," he said.

The BJP government in Gujarat is walking on the path shown by Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Modi and Shah for bringing 'surajya' (good governance) in the state, he said.

Rupani said his government has taken several concrete steps for the welfare of the society without keeping any bias on the basis of caste, religion or region.

"Ours is a decisive government. We brought stringent laws against chain-snatchers, boot-leggers and those involved in cow slaughter. Cow is our mother and it's the duty of the government to protect it. We have also given a free hand to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to catch corrupt officials," he said.

Referring to several benchmarks of development, such as GSDP and exports, Rupani said it is the "specialty" of Gujarat to remain "number 1" state and a "role model" in the country.

Rupani added that Gujarat is "very keen" to take a lead in realising Modi's dream of building a 'New India'.