Four Militants Killed In Encounter In J&K's Shopian

PTI 28 August 2020
2020-08-28T18:19:59+05:30

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, which retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, four militants were killed, the official said.


He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained. The operation is on, the official added.

