﻿
Flea Market Set Up In Srinagar Even As Main Shops Remain Shut For 49th Consecutive Day

Mobile telephone services in most parts of Kashmir and all Internet services continue to remain suspended since 5 August.

PTI 22 September 2019
A number of vendors set up stalls at the weekly flea market here in Srinagar on Sunday while main markets and other business establishments remained shut for the 49th consecutive day in Kashmir over the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

Public transport was off the roads in most parts of the valley but private cars and some passenger cabs on inter-district routes could be seen plying, officials said.

The efforts of the state government to open schools so far have not borne any fruit.

While landline telephony services have been restored across the valley, mobile telephone services in most parts of Kashmir and all Internet services continue to remain suspended since 5 August.

Most of the top-level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

Another former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has been arrested under the controversial Public Safety Act

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Flies To US In Saudi Crown Prince's 'Special Aircraft': Report
