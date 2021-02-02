February 02, 2021
Corona
Farmers’ Protests: Freelance Journalist Mandeep Punia Granted Bail

Mandeep Punia was arrested by police on Saturday while he was covering the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2021
Journalist Mandeep Punia
outlookindia.com
2021-02-02T17:07:56+05:30
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, days after he was detained from the Singhu border near the national capital while covering the farmers’ protest.

The Delhi Police had detained Punia on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a station house officer on duty.

During the hearing today, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba, observed that the complainant, victims and witnesses are all police personnel. “Hence, there is no possibility that accused/ applicant can influence any of the police officials,” the judge said.

Punia was arrested after an FIR was registered under various sections including 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC.

The court directed Punia not to leave the country without its prior permission.

“Accused shall not indulge into similar offence or any other offence in the event of release on bail. Accused shall not tamper with the evidences in any manner,” it said.

It further directed that the accused shall join the investigations as and when required by the investigating agency.

(With PTI inputs)

