Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who has been vociferous on issues of climate change, asked the world leaders to gather the strength for taking a concrete, time bound and collective action to address the emergency relating to global warming and climate change.

The Dalai Lama also stressed the need for a consensus and meaningful cooperation among the nations to meet the impending challenges on the issue.

In his message to coincide with the United Nation’s COP 26 climate conference at Glasgow (Scotland), the Dalai Lama emphasised the responsibility of every individual to protect the earth from global warming and climate change.

“Global warming is an urgent reality. None of us is able to change the past. But we are all in a position to contribute to a better future. Indeed, we have a responsibility to ourselves and to the more than seven billion human beings alive today to ensure that all of us can continue to live in peace and safety,” he stressed.

The Tibetan leader also made a reference to his own home land and said the Tibetan plateau, the largest reservoir of snow and ice outside the North and the South Poles, has often been called “the Third Pole.”

He said Tibet is the source of some of the world’s major rivers, among them the Brahmaputra, the Ganges, the Indus, the Mekong, the Salween, the Yellow River and the Yangtze. These rivers are the source of life because they provide drinking water, irrigation for agriculture, and hydropower for nearly two billion people across Asia. The melting of Tibet’s numerous glaciers, the damming and diversion of rivers, and widespread deforestation, exemplify how ecological neglect in one area can have consequences almost everywhere, Dalai Lama cautioned.

He said “We human beings are the only creatures with the power to destroy the earth, but we are also the species with the greatest capacity to protect it. We must confront issues of climate change on a cooperative global level for everyone’s benefit. But we must also do what we can on a personal level”.