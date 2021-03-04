EC Asks Petrol Pumps To Remove Hoardings With PM Modi’s Photos Within 72 Hours

As the model code of conduct is in place, the Election Commission on Wednesday night asked the petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes that carry photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours.

Issuing an order in this regard, the EC said that the use of PM’s photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates the election Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met ECI officials and alleged that the use of Modi's photographs in hoardings informing people of various central schemes violates the poll code.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the state on February 26.

With PTI inputs

