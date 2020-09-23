Due To Covid-19, Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To And From India

Saudi Arabia has banned flights to and from India from Tuesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to an official document. However, it excluded "passengers who have official government invitations”.

The GACA circular -- titled: ‘Suspension of travel to countries where the COVID-19 virus has outbreak’ was marked to all the airlines and chartered flight companies operating at the Saudi Arabia's airports.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE host a significant Indian migrant population.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the outbreak. However, special international flights have been operating between India and Saudi Arabia since May 6 under the Vande Bharat mission.

Hong Kong too has banned Air India flights from Sunday to October 3 after a few passengers on its flight on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival, a senior government official said on Sunday.

