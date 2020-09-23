September 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Due To Covid-19, Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To And From India

Due To Covid-19, Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To And From India

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was 'suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries above in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom'.

PTI 23 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Due To Covid-19, Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To And From India
File photo PTI
Due To Covid-19, Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To And From India
outlookindia.com
2020-09-23T15:45:24+05:30

Saudi Arabia has banned flights to and from India from Tuesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to an official document. However, it excluded "passengers who have official government invitations”.

The GACA circular -- titled: ‘Suspension of travel to countries where the COVID-19 virus has outbreak’ was marked to all the airlines and chartered flight companies operating at the Saudi Arabia's airports.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE host a significant Indian migrant population.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the outbreak. However, special international flights have been operating between India and Saudi Arabia since May 6 under the Vande Bharat mission.

Hong Kong too has banned Air India flights from Sunday to October 3 after a few passengers on its flight on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival, a senior government official said on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UP Film City Update :Singapore-Based Firm Offers Rs 73.5 Crore Investment For Film Academy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Riyadh Mohammad Bin Salman National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos