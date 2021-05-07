May 07, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  DMK Chief MK Stalin Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

DMK Chief MK Stalin Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

DMK president MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
DMK Chief MK Stalin Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
MK Stalin
PTI
DMK Chief MK Stalin Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-05-07T09:49:02+05:30
Also read

DMK president MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning.

He was administered the oath of office by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials were present during the ceremony.

On Thursday, the DMK had announced that the new Tamil Nadu cabinet will have 34 members including senior party leaders such as Duraimurugan.

Stalin will be holding the home portfolio along with public, general administration, all India services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation and welfare of differently abled persons portfolios.

The new cabinet will also have 15 first-time ministers including former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian and party's north Chennai strongman, P K Sekarbabu.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

All Foreign Covid Aid Received As Of May 5 Distributed To States, UTs: Centre

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau M.K. Stalin Tamil Nadu National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos