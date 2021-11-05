Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Mumbai Experiences Quieter Diwali Than Last Year Despite More Crackers, Says NGO

Attributing the reduced noise pollution in 2021's Diwali to green firecrackers, Sumaira Abdulali from Awaaz Foundation said that this year's Laxmi Pujan was much quieter than that of last year.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-05T15:21:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 3:21 pm

Mumbai recorded a quieter Laxmi Pujan during this year's Diwali as compared to last year although the overall use of firecrackers was more than what it was during the festival in 2020 when several Covid-19 curbs were in place, an NGO said on Friday.

It attributed the dip in the noise level to the use of "green firecrackers" that have lower decibel levels as compared to the traditional ones.

"The noise levels in Mumbai were much lower this Laxmi Pujan, which was celebrated on Thursday, as compared to the previous years with the highest reading of 100.4 dB (dB - the unit in which sound is measured) recorded at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai's Dadar area," Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, which has been campaigning for bringing down noise levels, told PTI.

Mostly green crackers like anar, sparklers, chakris and aerial fireworks were seen this year, she added.

"The maximum noise levels were lower than the last year during Covid-19 pandemic. This is only of because the green crackers that have lower decibel levels than the traditional ones. Although the overall bursting of crackers was more this year as compared to last year, the use of green crackers kept the maximum decibel levels less," she said.

Before Diwali, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had urged citizens to keep noise and air pollution levels under check while bursting firecrackers during the festival of lights.
"Crackers are an integral part of Diwali festivities and they should be. However, while bursting crackers, people must keep a check on noise and air pollution levels," Pednekar had said.

Last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had banned fireworks in the city during Diwali, but permitted the use of mild crackers at private premises on the day of Laxmi Pujan.

(With PTI Inputs)

