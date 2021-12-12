Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Diego Maradona Stolen Watch: Assam Police Recover More Items From Accused

Assam Police have recovered Jacket, track pant, T shirt, Shoes, toy doll, Squash racket, watch, lighters,Cap and iPads from a man who was found with Diego Maradona's stolen watch. The origin of the items is still being ascertained, the police said.

Photo of a watch recovered from the man who is accused of stealing the watch of football legend Diego Maradona | Twitter

2021-12-12T15:45:00+05:30
Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 3:45 pm

A person was arrested from Assam's Sivasagar district for allegedly stealing football legend Diego Maradona's limited-edition watch from a Dubai repository.  The Assam Police have found several memorabilia, including a cap, shoes and a doll, have from the residence of the person.

It is still being ascertained how much of the recovered items belonged to the late Argentinian footballer, the police said on Sunday.

Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh tweeted,  

He added that the origin of the items is being ascertained.

The Sivasagar Police stated on its Twitter handle that a search operation was conducted at the house of the accused on Saturday night.

"It is to be ascertained how much of them belong to Maradona," the tweet added.
The accused, who worked as a security guard at a Dubai company that preserves belongings of Maradona, was held from Sivasagar on Saturday on the charge of stealing a limited-edition Hublot watch of the late footballer, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had said on Saturday.
After working in the UAE for a few days, the accused apparently took leave to return to Assam in August, stating that his father was unwell, he said.

The Assam Police swung into action after the Dubai Police reached out to India with information about the accused, Mahanta said.

Subsequently, the man was arrested from his residence early on Saturday and the watch was recovered, the DGP added.

Diego Maradona Assam
