Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Designer Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangalsutra Ad Amid Controversy

Sabyasachi's Mangalsutra advertisement portrayed a woman wearing a low-neckline dress and posing solo and in an intimate position with a man.

Designer Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangalsutra Ad Amid Controversy
Sabysachi said it was 'deeply saddened' that the mangalsutra advertisement offended a section of the society. | Instagram/Sabyasachiofficial

Trending

Designer Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangalsutra Ad Amid Controversy
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T09:36:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 9:36 am

Designer brand Sabyasachi on Sunday withdrew its Mangalsutra campaign a after facing flak on social media platforms as well as from a section of politicians from the ruling BJP over the advertisement wherein it had portrayed a woman wearing a low-neckline dress and posing solo and in an intimate position with a man.

The company said it was "deeply saddened" that the advertisement offended a section of the society.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw the advertisement which has an "objectionable and obscene" portrayal of mangalsutra or else face statutory action.

Related Stories

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

"In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment.

"The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So, we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign," Sabyasachi in a post on Instagram.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

After pictures of the advertisement were posted on Instagram, there was a huge controversy with a section of social media users terming them as against Hindu culture and obscene. Hashtags such as #Sabyasachi_Insults_HinduCulture and #BoycottSabyasachi were trending on Twitter.

Last week, FMCG major and wellness firm Dabur India withdrew its advertisement on the festival of Karva Chauth showing a lesbian couple celebrating in the ad campaign of its Fem Creme bleach and issued an unconditional apology.

Dabur also faced backlash on social media platforms and also from the MP Home Minister, who had also issued an ultimatum against the company, known for its nature based wellness products.

Talking to reporters at Datia in Madhya Pradesh, Mishra had said, "I have warned earlier about such advertisements. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action," Mishra said on Sunday.

Earlier, Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq was forced to withdraw an advertisement that showed an interfaith couple at a baby shower organised for the Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws.

Clothing brand Manyavar too was at the receiving end when its advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt in wedding attire, appeared to question an old tradition.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Madhya Pradesh Designer Advertisement Controversy National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Kerala Day: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals To Uphold Religious Brotherhood And Democratic Values

Maharashtra: 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gadchiroli

Former PM Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS

Kerala: Schools To Reopen From November 1 In Staggered Manner With Bio-Bubble

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Sea Trials Of IAC Vikrant, Aims To Commission By Aug 2022

After Goa, Tripura On Mamata Banerjee’s Travel List

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Grandma Told Me Not To Cry If Something Happened To Her: Rahul Gandhi

Grandma Told Me Not To Cry If Something Happened To Her: Rahul Gandhi

Zydus Cadila Agrees To Reduce Covid Vaccine Price To Rs 265 A Dose: Sources

Zydus Cadila Agrees To Reduce Covid Vaccine Price To Rs 265 A Dose: Sources

Yogi Adityanath Offers Waters Of Ganga And Kabul River At Ayodhya Temple Site

Yogi Adityanath Offers Waters Of Ganga And Kabul River At Ayodhya Temple Site

Explainer | What Is E-Waste And How It's Helping Govt Make Money

Explainer | What Is E-Waste And How It's Helping Govt Make Money

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement